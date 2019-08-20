Woman caught on camera stealing mail from West Miami mailbox

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who stole mail from a mailbox outside of a West Miami home.

City of Miami Police said the theft occurred in front of a home located in the area of Southwest 62nd Avenue and 14th Street at approximately 12:15 p.m. on July 25.

Cameras were rolling outside of the house as a dark colored BMW turned into the driveway, backed up and parked alongside the curb in front of the mailbox.

A woman could then be seen getting out driver’s side of the car, walking up to the mailbox and returning back to the car shortly after with envelopes in her hands.

Another person could also be seen in the front passenger seat of the car.

The car drove away from the scene seconds later.

The crook was last seen wearing a white sports bra, patterned athletic leggings and sneakers.

Detectives suspect the vehicle to a dark blue or black older model vehicle, possibly a BMW 328.

If you have any information on this mailbox theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

