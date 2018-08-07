Woman caught on camera snatching wallet inside Southwest Ranches Little Caesars

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are searching for a woman seen on surveillance video snatching a wallet left at a pizza shop in Southwest Ranches.

Cameras were rolling when the woman grabbed a wallet left behind on a counter inside the Little Caesers, along Sheridan Street and Dykes Road on July 21.

Police said a customer left behind their wallet after picking up pizza.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

