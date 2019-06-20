Woman caught on camera shoplifting over $1K worth of products from Pembroke Pines Walgreens

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman caught on camera shoplifting at a Walgreens in Pembroke Pines.

Newly released surveillance footage shows a woman rolling her shopping cart in an aisle of the store, located in the area of Pines Boulevard and Southwest 184th Avenue on June 3.

She could be seen stopping in the aisle and looking around before breaking into a display case and putting several items into a bag.

Authorities said she took off with $1,050 worth of merchandise.

The shoplifter was last seen wearing a black and white stripped dress and carrying a red backpack, while her accomplice, who was not pictured, was last seen wearing a white and black checkered top and black shorts.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

