Woman caught on camera shoplifting at Lowe’s in Southwest Ranches

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was caught on surveillance video shoplifting at a Lowe’s in Southwest Ranches.

The thief got away with approximately $1,200 worth of tools from the home improvement store located near Southwest 160th Avenue on Feb. 20.

Davie police officials said the woman filled the shopping cart with tools and pushed it out of the store before making off with the goods.

She is believed to have left the store in a older model green Buick LeSabre.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

