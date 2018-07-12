Woman caught on camera raiding tip jar from Lauderdale Lakes business

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was caught on surveillance video footage stealing cash from a tip jar at a business in Lauderdale Lakes.

Christopher Brown, the owner of Chinaman’s Custom Print Shop, said the woman stole more than $600 around 9:30 p.m. at the business along Northwest 36th Terrace and West Oakland Park Boulevard, Wednesday.

“The way that they did this, it just shows that they do this quite often,” said Brown.

Brown said he had previously counted more than $600 in the tip jar, money meant for his employees. He then sensed something was off.

“I noticed that the tip jar was totally empty, so I was curious,” said Brown. “I called my wife and asked her if she distributed the tips because we save them throughout the week.”

Brown acknowledged the tip jar was in a vulnerable space, thinking that customers would be inspired to leave more tips for his employees after seeing it filled.

Now he said he won’t be making that mistake again.

“I’ll definitely bolt it down, maybe put a security alarm,” he said.

According to Brown, this may not have been the first time the jar was raided. Brown is now reviewing old surveillance footage to make sure.

If you recognize those caught on camera, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

