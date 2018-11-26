Woman carjacked at gunpoint with 9-month-old dog inside

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman has been left shaken up after being carjacked at gunpoint with her dog inside.

Vanessa was wrapping up last-minute Thanksgiving shopping at a Family Dollar in the area of Northwest 36th Street and 11th Avenue when she was approached by two men, last Wednesday.

“I went to the store, and on my way out in the parking lot, I was robbed at gunpoint for my vehicle,” she said.

One of the carjackers had a gun, while the other didn’t.

Vanessa said she put up a fight before giving up her car, which had her nine-month-old dog Oreo inside.

“It wasn’t quick because I was struggling to get the dog,” she said.

More than two days after the initial carjacking, Vanessa received a phone call from a good Samaritan who said they found her car with Oreo still inside.

“They said, ‘Look, we noticed a car here in the parking lot. It was abandoned behind a building,'” she said. “‘We never noticed the dog inside, but I was about to call the towing company to give the description.’ When he looked inside, there was a dog dying in the backseat, so he broke the window [and] got the dog out.”

The good Samaritan was able to locate Vanessa from the identification tag on the dog’s collar.

Her Toyota Corolla was impounded by Miami Police for evidence. Vanessa is just glad that she has her pup back.

Oreo is believed to have been inside the car with the windows up for three days.

If you have any information on this armed carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

