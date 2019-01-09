Woman bit by orangutan at Jungle Island

MIAMI (WSVN) - A volunteer for Jungle Island had to be taken to the hospital after she was bit in the hand while working with orangutan.

Her condition is unknown.

Jungle Island issued the following statement:

“An experienced volunteer working with our orangutan enrichment program received a non-life threatening injury as a result of an orangutan around 3 p.m. today, January 9, 2019. The internal emergency response team at Jungle Island and primate keepers were swift to respond to the aid of the volunteer who has been transported to the hospital.”

