Woman believes subjects from Sunny Isles Beach wallet theft targeted her in Aventura

A woman who had her wallet stolen in Aventura believes that the culprit may have been behind a similar theft that took place in Sunny Isles Beach.

Surveillance video shows a woman at an Aventura Nordstrom buying two expensive purses. The only issue is, she paid with a stolen credit card.

The credit card belonged to a 68-year-old Bal Harbour woman who said her wallet was stolen from her purse while she was out having lunch in Aventura with her husband.

“We have lunch, then I go to Macy’s and I want to pay for something, and my wallet is stolen,” the victim said.

After the thief went to Nordstrom, she then made a few more purchases at Target.

“They charged around $5,000 in Nordstrom for purses, then they charged — twice — $900 at Target,” the woman said.

“Everything they did was suspicious and I’m amazed about myself that I didn’t think farther,” the victim’s husband said.

The couple had no idea who stole the wallet until Wednesday when they saw a 7News report about a similar theft in Sunny Isles Beach.

“I knew exactly it was them, because it was the same shtick,” the victim said. “It was the same trick they used, that someone was kneeling down. When we saw how they approached the poor guy — with the jacket and everything — it was just so clear that ‘Oh my God, these must be the same people because it’s so similar.'”

The victim said in her case, the woman kneeled down the same way.

“I immediately called Crime Stoppers and I said, ‘I’m the woman who this happened to on Sunday. I think you are looking for the same people that were violating me,'” she said.

Police are looking to see if the two crimes are connected. However, the women in both cases did buy makeup with the stolen credit cards.

The victim also said she hopes the women will be found ASAP, and that no one else will be victimized by them.

If you have any information on either of these crimes, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

