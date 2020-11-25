Woman barricades self inside business at Wilton Manors strip mall

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two law enforcement agencies are currently confronting a woman who has barricaded herself at a Wilton Manors strip mall.

Wilton Manors Police and Fort Lauderdale Police’s SWAT Team responded to the scene in the area of East Oakland Park Boulevard near Andrews Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a woman making suicidal threats barricaded herself inside of a business, but the exact business involved is not yet clear.

As of 4 p.m., officers are trying to speak to the woman for her to come outside of the business.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as the roadways have been shut down.

