DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A woman and her baby were nearly struck by a Brightline train in Delray Beach.

The two escaped the car they were in moments before it was struck by a Brightline train, Tuesday morning.

Authorities are investigating how the vehicle managed to get onto the tracks.

The woman and her baby are OK.

