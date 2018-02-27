Woman attacked, robbed in Miami home invasion

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who, they said, broke into a home in Miami and attacked a woman before taking off with her valuables, Friday afternoon.

Surveillance video captured the crook pulling up to the home, near Northwest Second Street and 40th Court, around 4 p.m.

Investigators said the subject then broke into the home, attacked the victim and stole cash and a cellphone from her purse.

If you have any information on this home invasion, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.