Woman arrested in fatal crash that killed 7-year-old in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in the case of a deadly crash that claimed the life of a child in Miami nearly a year after it happened.

Melissa Vasquez, 24, turned herself in on Wednesday.

Police said she collided with another driver at the intersection of Bird Road and Southwest 92nd Avenue, July 11.

The impact killed one person and injured five others.

That victim of the fatal crash was 7-year-old Christian Thomas.

Vasquez was charged with one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless driving with serious bodily injury.

She is set to face a judge on Thursday afternoon.

