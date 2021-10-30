MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman in connection to a shooting in South Beach that sent another woman to the hospital.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a call of a possible shooting along the 1500 block of Collins Avenue at approximately 12:10 a.m., Saturday.

First responders found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound near her abdomen.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

The woman is expected to recover.

Detectives learned there was some sort of argument between the victim and the subject moments before the shooting.

Just before 5 p.m., police confirmed they have located and arrested the subject. She has not been identified.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.