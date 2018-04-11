Deputies make arrest in Lauderdale Lakes road rage attack that was caught on camera

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have arrested a woman they say was involved in beating another woman during a Lauderdale Lakes road rage incident last month.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Samantha Denis was arrested Wednesday morning, accused of beating a woman in a parking lot near Oakland Park Boulevard. Deputies say Denis is one of the two women seen in the video beating 26-year-old Mikaela Barboza.

The road rage incident occurred on March 22, when Barboza said she accidentally cut off a woman while driving down U.S. 441.

The victim said that woman’s sister, who was driving a different car, saw what happened and began yelling at her.

Fearing for her safety, the victim pulled into a strip mall off Oakland Park Boulevard to try and get away. Barboza then got out of her car and began recording the encounter on her cellphone.

“I just put my phone on record and got out, and that’s when it all started,” she told 7News.

The footage captured one of the women walking toward Barboza while carrying a baseball bat in her right hand. BSO has not confirmed if Denis was the woman in the video with the baseball bat.

“I don’t give a [expletive]. I will [expletive] your [expletive] up,” one of the women could be heard saying on cellphone video.

She then yelled racial slurs and began bashing Barboza in the head.

The second woman in the video involved has yet to be identified by deputies.

