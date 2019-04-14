Woman arrested for DUI after two hit-and-run crashes in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have one in custody after she was allegedly involved in two hit-and-run crashes in South Beach.

Ceairia Deveaux was arrested and charged with reckless driving with serious bodily injury, DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

According to Miami Beach Police, she was fleeing from a hit-and-run that took place near Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue at around 8 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said the driver then crashed in the area of 15th Street and Collins Avenue shortly after.

Deveaux allegedly collided with a three-wheeled motor scooter that was attempting to make a U-turn.

The driver of the scooter was ejected due to the impact of the crash.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center with serious life threatening injuries.

Deveaux was also transported to the hospital but was released and taken into custody.

