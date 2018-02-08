Woman arrested for allegedly attacking passenger with stiletto, yelling gay slurs

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman who they said attacked a passenger inside a Lyft ride and yelled gay slurs toward him.

According to an arrest report, 24-year-old Sherry Moody was intoxicated and became angry when the Lyft driver refused to go through a drive-thru for food.

Once the driver picked up the victim, 57-year-old Jose Gonzalez, police said Moody yelled gay slurs and “kicked, slapped and scratched” Gonzalez inside of the shared Lyft vehicle.

Police added that Moody then kicked Gonzalez in the head with a high heel shoe. The Lyft driver immediately pulled over and removed Moody and her friend from the vehicle.

Moody surrendered to police at the Miami Beach Police Department and was given a felony battery charge with a $5,000 bond.

Police said the attack was unprovoked, and the case has been referred to the State Attorneys Office to determine whether a hate crime will be added to Moody’s charges.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.