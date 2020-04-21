Woman arrested for 2nd time after attempted burglary at same Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale homeowner said a woman who previously burglarized her home has targeted her once again.

“I’m nervous,” said the victim, who asked to not be identified.

It was around 6 a.m. Tuesday when the victim said she saw a woman rummaging through her SUV parked in front of her home near Gardenia Road and Southwest 18th Court.

The homeowner said she didn’t lock the car and confronted the woman.

“What are you doing in my car,” the homeowner said she asked the woman.

The burglar swiped a handful of coins and attempted to flee the scene.

The homeowner ran and asked a neighbor for help to track down the woman and the two were able to hold her down until Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene.

But the victim said she recognizes the crook.

The alleged burglar, Conny Buchanan, is said to be the woman who broke into the victim’s home back in August, helping herself to a sandwich during the process.

“It’s the same lady,” she said.

Surveillance video captured the break-in as she tried to feed the homeowner’s dog a piece of raw chicken.

Buchanan was charged with burglary and petty theft, and was jailed until March when a judge ruled she was incompetent to stand trial and was released.

Now the victim said she and her mother are constantly going to be watching over their shoulders.

“I lock the door,” she said.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.