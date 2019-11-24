Woman arrested, charged in Coral Springs woman’s fatal shooting

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman in connection to the fatal shooting of a younger woman in a Coral Springs neighborhood.

According to Coral Springs Police, they received a 911 call from a woman claiming there was a dead woman was in her driveway.

Officers responded to the scene along the 1600 block of Northwest 100th Drive, just west of University Drive, just before 6 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said they found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the forehead in the driveway. According to the arrest report, “The driver’s side door was open and the victim’s right foot was still inside the vehicle.”

She was later identified as 21-year-old Daniela Tabares Maya.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed the scene from the time it began until Saturday night.

Detectives determined it was the 911 caller who had shot and killed the victim.

The caller, identified as 51-year-old Yvonne Serrano, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The arrest report states she deleted her Ring doorbell videos during the time the incident took place.

Serrano is being held at the Broward County Jail. She did not appear in bond court on Sunday

Police have reviewed surveillance video and continue to investigate to determine a motive behind the shooting. They urged anyone with information to contact Coral Springs Police Detective Frank Randazzo at 954-356-1262 or frandazzo@coralsprings.org.

