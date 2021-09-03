NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been arrested and faces multiple charges after an autopsy revealed her 15-month-old daughter died by drowning.

Precious Bland faces charges of murder, attempted murder and aggravated child abuse.

The toddler was found unresponsive last week, and the medical examiner’s autopsy revealed she had drowned.

Bland also stands accused of stabbing her husband and 16-year-old daughter inside of their home on Northwest 99th Street and 30th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade. They both survived.

According to police, the couple’s four other children were also home at the time, but they escaped.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.