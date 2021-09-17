MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been arrested after making a bomb threat at Miami International Airport.

Police arrested Suelene Souza after she told another passenger on the plane that she had a bomb in her luggage.

The captain ordered everyone off the plane so that officials could do a sweep, but no evidence of a bomb was found.

Souza was charged with false report of an explosive.

