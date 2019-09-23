Woman arrested after video showing dog abuse surfaces

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — A woman in Florida has been arrested for animal abuse after video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to Fox 13, Tarpon Springs Police arrested 26-year-old Michelle Sieber after a video that appeared to show her kicking and choking a dog on a leash in a parking lot surfaced.

Vincent Minutello was dropping off his girlfriend when he saw the incident taking place and recorded it on his phone.

Video shows the woman, who investigators say is Sieber, kicking the animal and picking it up by its leash where it appears to start choking and gagging while they walk through the parking lot.

Minutello is heard asking Sieber to go easy on the dog, and she replies, “Do you want him?”

“No, but you can’t do what you’re doing. You’re choking him. You’re hanging your dog!” Minutello said.

After a brief back and forth, Sieber gets into her camper with the dog .

Minutello reported the incident to police and Sieber was arrested Friday afternoon in Clearwater.

According to Fox 13, Sieber’s dogs have been handed over to animal control. Investigators said the dog seen in the video did not suffer any injuries and appears to be OK.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.