Woman arrested after surveillance video of alleged attempted kidnapping released

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman who was caught on surveillance video allegedly attempting to kidnap a child in Miami’s Design District.

The video released by City of Miami Police showed a woman, believed to be in her 60s, walking near Swampspace Gallery along North Miami Avenue and 39th Street on March 4.

Officials said a 6-year-old boy was at the aforementioned place to spend time with the owner and the owner’s daughter when the suspect walked inside from the back of the store.

Swampspace owner Oliver Sanchez said he asked the woman to leave.

He described her as disheveled, rambling on about the boy not belonging there and even claimed she was his family.

As she was leaving, officials said she grabbed the child, later identified as Saul, by the arm and walked away with him.

“When I caught up to him about a half-block away and I asked him to stop, ‘Let’s talk,'” Sanchez said. “Saul was, at that point, he was nervous, and I asked again, ‘Do you know her? Do you know her name?’ He didn’t know her. That’s when I broke her grip. She was going on about calling the cops, and I said, ‘I already did.'”

Sanchez said the woman simply walked away right after.

His daughter said police believe the woman is a previous offender.

“She’s been spotted previously approaching children on the avenues is what we heard from authorities,” said Lucia Sanchez. “She just needs to be found.”

Miami Police spokesperson Michael Vega said, “This was an example whether this man did the correct thing, and it turned out well. He didn’t know if this woman was armed. He didn’t know if her intentions were to cause harm, but he did the right thing. He got the kid safe, and we appreciate what he did.”

