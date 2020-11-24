Woman arrested after harassing, cyberstalking woman dating her ex

ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Monroe County woman was arrested after accusations of cyberstalking another woman.

Police arrested 29-year-old Vanessa Marie Huckaba, Saturday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Huckaba sent “threatening texts to a woman as well as posting her address on a dating website.”

The victim, a 36-year-old woman, claimed to receive texts from Huckaba beginning on Oct. 21 — after she began dating Huckaba’s ex.

Huckaba allegedly sent threatening messages to the victim, hinting that she was aware of her whereabouts and home address.

Huckaba believed the victim was a threat to her daughter, according to the nature of the messages.

The two women had never met in person, according to the victim.

A restraining order was filed against Huckaba.

Warrants were issued for her arrest after she created a fake dating profile where “she posted the victim’s home address, cell phone number and an open invitation for men for sex.”

Huckaba was charged with sending harassing phone calls/texts and cyberstalking.

