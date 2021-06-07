MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been arrested and another is fighting for her life after a gun went off in a vehicle in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a shooting call along the 4000 block of Alton Road at around 8:15 p.m., Sunday.

First responders located a vehicle with four female occupants inside along the northbound Alton Road ramp from the eastbound Julia Tuttle Causeway.

The women told officers they were handling a gun, handing it back and forth to each other, when at some point it went off.

Rescue crews transported a female victim with a gunshot wound to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where, on Monday, doctors said the woman is not expected to survive.

She is currently on life support.

Taniyria Akias Holt, 24, has since been arrested.

7News cameras captured the moment she was brought into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to police, Holt was handing the gun to the victim when it was fired.

Holt is now facing a culpable negligence charge but the charge may be upgraded if the victim does not survive.

