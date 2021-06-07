MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been arrested and her sister is fighting for her life after a gun went off inside a vehicle in Miami Beach.

7News cameras captured the moment Taniyria Holt was brought into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, Monday morning.

Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said this is a tragedy that could have been avoided.

“One-hundred percent avoidable. That firearm should not have been on display,” he said.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a shooting call along the 4000 block of Alton Road at around 8:15 p.m., Sunday.

First responders located a vehicle with four female occupants inside along the northbound Alton Road ramp from the eastbound Julia Tuttle Causeway.

The women told officers they were recording cellphone videos and handling a gun, handing it back and forth to each other.

“When one thing led to another, a firearm was displayed. The shooter in this case, she says, was handing the firearm to the victim when it discharged,” said Rodriguez.

According to the arrest report, Holt shot her sister, identified as 18-year-old Dre’naya Ponder.

Rescue crews transported Ponder to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where, on Monday, doctors said the victim is not expected to survive.

Ponder is currently on life support.

The arrest report states, “Ms. Holt confessed” that she “went over to pass the firearm over to her … but accidentally shot her.”

Holt faces a culpable negligence charge, but it may be upgraded to manslaughter if her sister dies.

