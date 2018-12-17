Woman arrested after driving into Opa-locka church, fleeing scene

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman accused of driving into an Opa-locka church and fleeing the scene.

Officers arrested 55-year-old Lilian Perez for allegedly driving into the Opa-locka Spanish Seventh Day Adventist Church overnight Monday.

Debris could be seen thrown across the church floor.

Church members are now working to repair the damage.

“They went to Home Depot so they can get some materials so they can fix the door, the walls, all this damage here,” said church member Alina Rivera.

Despite the massive damage, church members said they will continue to worship.

“At this time, they said they are going to continue to move forward with their services during the holiday. They’re not gonna allow this to stop what they want to do for the holidays,” said Opa-locka Police Chief JD Dobson.

Perez has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Police also said alcohol may have played a role in this crash.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.