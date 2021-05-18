Woman arrested after crashing into pole, gate in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A costly smash and dash landed a woman in hot water.

The crash happened near West Avenue and 14th Terrace in Miami Beach, Monday.

Police arrested 22-year-old Haley White who, they said, ran away after the accident.

The car crashed into a concrete city light pole and then into a gate before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home.

The damage is estimated at $10,000.

White has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.