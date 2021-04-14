Woman arrested after ATF raid her SW Miami-Dade apartment

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been arrested following a raid by federal agents in a South Florida neighborhood.

Paulette Padilla, 31. has been charged with trafficking cannabis and possession of substances with the purpose of trafficking.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided her Southwest Miami-Dade apartment, Tuesday.

Investigators said they found 170 pounds of marijuana.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.