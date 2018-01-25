Woman arrested after allegedly posing as dermatologist at Surfside spa

SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been arrested after she allegedly posed as a doctor at a spa in Surfside.

Police said 64-year-old Velia Beatriz Lemel posed as dermatologist at the LEMEL Medical Spa.

Lemel was charged with practicing without a license.

She is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Back in November, police arrested 59-year old Alicia Giser for the same crime at LEMEL.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.