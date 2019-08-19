Woman arrested after allegedly drugging, robbing men in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been taken into custody after police said she robbed two men in Miami Beach, including one she drugged.

Miami Beach Police arrested 44-year-old Sarina Sojot on Monday afternoon and charged her with grand theft in the third degree and poisoning food or water for one case and grand theft for another.

According to the arrest report, a man called police and stated he was robbed at the Loews Hotel, located in the area of 16th Street and Collins Avenue, on July 11.

The victim told officers he brought a woman back to his hotel who was later identified as Sojot. He said after her stay, he noticed his wallet containing euros, credit cards and his ID was stolen from the dresser.

The following day, police said, a man was drinking at Free Spirit Bar, located along A1A and 21st Street, when he met Sojot.

The man invited her back to his house, and after he had several drinks, he told police, he blacked out.

According to the arrest report, the man said he had unusual side effects including rapid heart rate and mouth chattering “as if he had been drugged.”

After he woke up the next morning, the victim found his safe and some clothes missing from a closet. His credit card and $400 cash were also swiped from his wallet.

He received alerts from his credit card company of unauthorized purchases at several gas stations and a designer clothing store.

Surveillance footage outside of his home showed Sojot and another female dragging his safe out from the home.

Detectives recognized Sojot and the other female from previous cases.

Sojot was arrested and is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.