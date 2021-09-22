PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman has been arrested after an alleged arson attack at a Pembroke Park apartment complex.

Karean Kelly appeared before a Broward County judge on Wednesday. She was charged with arson and child neglect.

According to police, Kelly set fire to a leasing office and her unit at a complex along Northwest 52nd Avenue and 37th Street, Tuesday.

Investigators said her 5-year-old child was in her apartment at the time.

