PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman has been arrested after an alleged arson attack at a Pembroke Park apartment complex.

Karean Kelly appeared before a Broward County judge on Wednesday. She was charged with arson and child neglect.

According to police, Kelly set fire to a leasing office and her unit at a complex along Northwest 52nd Avenue and 37th Street, Tuesday.

Investigators said her 5-year-old child was in her apartment at the time.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox