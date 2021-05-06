Pompano Beach woman arrested, accused of torturing 13-year-old boy with intellectual disability

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have arrested a woman accused of a disturbing crime.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 39-year-old Jennifer Foran who is accused of engaging in the long-term torture of a 13-year-old boy.

In court on Thursday, it was revealed the 13-year-old boy is her husband’s son. It remains unclear if she is the teen’s mother.

Investigators said Foran would tether the teen to a step stool, a water heater or other appliances.

When deputies found the 13-year-old, he was drenched in his own urine, had a blanket around his head and his body was covered in scars.

“The allegations in this case, judge, are horrific,” said Assistant State Attorney Mat Lopes. “The victim is 13 years old and has an intellectual disability. The facts state not only did Mrs. Foran tie the victim up and was whipping him, she burned his eye.”

Also revealed in court, there is a video of Foran yelling at the boy saying he doesn’t feel pain, but in the video referenced in court, apparently the boy cries back for help.

Deputies also said Foran shot at the teen’s father and tried to scare him.

She is currently being held on a $450,000 bond and is facing charges of child abuse and aggravated assault.

