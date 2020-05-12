Woman airlifted to hospital after drive-by shooting in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been sent to the hospital after being injured in a drive-by shooting in South Miami-Dade.

The shooting took place near 156th Street and 340th Street just after 7:30 p.m., Monday.

Good Samaritans initially tried to take the woman to the hospital, but they were involved in a crash at the intersection of Southwest 312th Street and 152nd Avenue in Homestead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and airlifted the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Officials have not yet revealed the identity of the victim.

Residents in the neighborhood said they heard several gunshots, but no one wanted to speak on camera due to fear of retaliation.

The woman’s condition remains unknown.

Miami-Dade Police are leading the investigation and remained on the scene until after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.