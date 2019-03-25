Woman airlifted after possible shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman was airlifted after a suspected shooting in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Gardens Police responded to the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 207th Street just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s North Trauma Center in stable condition.

All lanes in the area were shut down, but one lane has since reopened.

