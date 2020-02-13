Woman airlifted after being stabbed in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a woman to the hospital after she was stabbed in Hialeah.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along West 68th Street and Northwest 79th Avenue just after 9:30 a.m., Thursday.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue officials, the 27-year-old victim was located with multiple stab wounds.

She has been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

