Woman airlifted after being hit by Tri-Rail in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a woman to the hospital after she was hit by a Tri-Rail train in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 1700 block of Northwest 151st Street, at approximately 2:40 p.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce HD captured air rescue arriving on scene before the victim was wheeled into the helicopter.

OLPD responded to an accident @ 1710 NW 151 St.involving a Tri-Rail train striking an adult female. The female was airlifted to Ryder Trauma, serious injuries but stable. The investigation continues. — Opa Locka Police (@ChiefJDobson) July 2, 2019

The patient was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious but stable condition.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.