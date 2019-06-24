Woman accused of threatening Davie cop on Snapchat pleads not guilty

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of making a threat against a Davie Police officer made an appearance in court to enter her plea.

Harley Violette pleaded not guilty to a felony charge, Monday morning.

Police said Violette threatened to blow up a police cruiser in a Snapchat video in April 2018.

The officer she’s accused of threatening was reportedly involved in a crash that killed one of her friends in 2013.

