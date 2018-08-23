Woman accused of stealing ring from Holocaust survivor appears in court

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of stealing a family heirloom faced a judge in Fort Lauderdale.

Thirty-two-year-old Latoya Coley appeared in court Thursday after police said she stole a ring from a Holocaust survivor last week.

Authorities said Coley was hired to clean the 87-year-old victim’s home, an opportunity she used to allegedly take the ring and later sell it to a pawn shop.

“She’s victimizing people who unfortunately can’t take care of themselves, going to their houses and cleaning their houses,” said Hollywood Police officer Christian Lata, “and as she was doing it, she was stealing their property then going to pawn shops and pawning the property.”

The ring was recovered following her arrest, but police believe there may be more victims.

If you believe you’ve been victimized by Coley, you’re urged to call Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

