Woman accused of stealing from Stoneman Douglas memorial site bonds out

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Florida woman accused of stealing items from the recently removed memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has bonded out of jail.

7News cameras showed 40-year-old Kara O’Neil as she prepared to walk out of the Broward County Jail, Wednesday night.

Another woman is then seen covering O’Neil with a jacket as the of them walk outside.

Shortly after, she spoke to 7News about Sunday night’s arrest.

According to investigators, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested O’Neil and 37-year-old Michael Kennedy after witnesses spotted removing items from the memorial site in front of the Parkland school, which was the site of the Feb. 14 mass shooting that claimed the lives of 17 people.

Authorities said, among the items the duo stole were teddy bears, plaques, signed poster boards and pinwheels.

Kennedy remains behind bars on $1,000 bond.

