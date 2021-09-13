POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of a woman accused of robbing a Pompano Beach store.

Surveillance video from a Bath & Body Works showed a woman stealing over $1,000 worth of products and kicking a store employee before driving away in a gray 2000 Chevrolet Blazer.

There is now a $5,000 reward for information that helps authorities identify her.

If you have any information on this woman’s identity, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the reward.

