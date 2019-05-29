Woman accused of setting house on fire in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Dania Beach woman has been arrested after she allegedly set a house on fire.

The woman was charged with one count of arson and one count of production of cannabis, Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire near Southwest Third Avenue and 16th Street, Tuesday.

Firefighters worked to quickly contain the blaze.

Another woman was inside the home at the time of the fire. Fortunately, she managed to escape without injury.

