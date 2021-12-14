MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman accused of leading police on a cross-county chase appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

Diana Lagurre, 29, has been charged with fleeing and eluding police at a high speed and carrying a concealed firearm.

She has since posted bond.

Lagurre was allegedly behind the wheel of a vehicle leading police on a chase from the City of Miami and ending in the City of Fort Lauderdale, Monday afternoon.

She is suspected of being behind an attempted armed robbery at a home in Miami.

After she bailed out of her vehicle, officers chased her on foot and took her into custody outside of an apartment building.

