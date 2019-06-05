Woman accused of killing 3 soccer players in North Miami crash faces judge

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of striking and killing three teenagers on their way to a soccer game in North Miami went before a judge in court.

Mariam Coulibaly, 31, appeared in bond court in a wheel chair and wept, as the judge read her charges, Thursday morning,

Shewas taken into custody just before 5:45 p.m., Wednesday.

She faces charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Authorities said Coulibaly was drunk when she crashed into the three teenagers, killing them on the corner of Northeast 13th Avenue and 125th Street on May 25.

The teens, 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay, 15-year-old Lens Desir and 13-year-old Gedeon Desir, were walking to a bus stop to head to a soccer tournament.

Coulibaly is behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade on $300,000 bond.

