Woman accused of killing 3 soccer players in North Miami crash arrested

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman accused of striking and killing three teenagers on their way to a soccer game in North Miami.

Mariam Coulibaly, 31, was taken into custody just before 5:45 p.m., Wednesday.

She faces charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Coulibaly is behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade on a $45,000 bond.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.