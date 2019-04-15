Woman accused of drugging, robbing Miami Beach tourist faces judge

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman faced a judge after allegedly drugging and robbing a tourist in Miami Beach.

Gina Cody was charged with second-degree grand theft and use of a credit card to obtain goods.

Miami Beach Police said the crime took place at the W Hotel back on March 29.

Cody and one other woman allegedly stole cash, wallets and several pricey items.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.