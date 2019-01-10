MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman accused of targeting men in Miami for their valuables faced a judge again.

Twenty-eight-year-old Yaqueline Solis appeared in bond court Thursday morning. This time, she’s accused of drugging and stealing a victim’s watch.

According to City of Miami Police, Solis met up with a man at E11EVEN Miami, a nightclub in downtown Miami, back in December.

Solis and the man ended up at his house in Pinecrest where, investigators said, she robbed the watch valued at $10,000.

Solis is the same woman who has been accused of drugging and robbing another man at gunpoint in downtown Miami. Surveillance showed her and another woman walking through the lobby of a condo back in September.

