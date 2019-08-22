Woman accused of calling in bomb threats to Opa-locka DMV arrested

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a Hialeah woman into custody after she allegedly called in bomb threats to a Department of Drivers and Motor Vehicle office in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the office, located along the 12000 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue, at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 7.

According to the arrest report, Raiza Cueto-Alvarez, 54, called the DMV and said a bomb would go off in five minutes and then hung up.

The building was evacuated and later cleared by police and K-9 units.

The following day, Cueto-Alvarez called the office again stating a bomb was “going off right now,” according to the arrest report. The building was evacuated and cleared by authorities later.

Authorities traced the phone number back to Cueto-Alvarez for both phone calls made.

She was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with threatening to throw a bomb or destructive device.

Cueto-Alvarez is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

