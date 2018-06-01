Woman accused of arson in Miami Beach apartment fire

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a woman accused of arson in connection to a fire at an apartment building in Miami Beach, early Friday morning.

Phyllis Carroll was charged in connection to the blaze that, police said, took place at a seven-story building on Collins Avenue and 37th Street, at around 4 a.m.

“I had my window closed. They just knock on the door, and they said I have to get out, and I grab my babies,” said resident Mayra Borgman.

Officials said crews had to put out two fires: one in the lobby and another in an elevator shaft.

“I couldn’t see; everything is white,” said Borgman, “and I back up because I had a bronchial pneumonia. I don’t want to be around fumes.”

Paramedics transported two people were to Mt. Sinai Medical Center and are being treated for smoke inhalation.

In addition, a woman was taken to Ryder Trauma Center with critical but stable injuries after she fell while attempting to lower herself from a third-floor window with bedsheets.

State Fire Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are jointly investigating the incident.

