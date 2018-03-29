MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida woman accused of practicing medicine without a medical license appeared in court, Thursday morning.

Liliana Patricia Sanchez was charged with injecting Botox without a license.

She was arrested on Wednesday at Lisans Beauty Center, a clinic located on Southwest 137th Avenue and Coral Way where, police said, she was offering the procedure.

Sanchez’s bond was sent at $240,000.

