MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida woman accused of practicing medicine without a medical license appeared in court, Thursday morning.
Liliana Patricia Sanchez was charged with injecting Botox without a license.
She was arrested on Wednesday at Lisans Beauty Center, a clinic located on Southwest 137th Avenue and Coral Way where, police said, she was offering the procedure.
Sanchez’s bond was sent at $240,000.
