MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been arrested on an upgraded charge after her sister succumbed to her injuries following an accidental shooting in Miami Beach.

Taniyria Holt, 24, has been rearrested on a manslaughter charge following the death of her sister, 18-year-old Dre’naya Ponder.

Holt initially faced a culpable negligence charge but after Ponder succumbed to her injuries, the charge was upgraded.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a shooting call along the 4000 block of Alton Road at around 8:15 p.m. on June 6.

According to investigators, Holt, her sister and two other passengers were handling a gun in a car when it went off, striking Ponder.

